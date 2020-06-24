Albert Lloyd Cobb III, 75, of Mocksville, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth M. "Jenny" Cobb. Eaton Funeral Home is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Cobb, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

