August 27, 1932 - June 9, 2020 John Anthony Collet, 87, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. Born Aug. 27, 1932 in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of the late John Anthony Collet Sr. and Irene Gallagher Collet. John served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Civil Service. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church of Statesville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Gladys Lockhart; and son, John A. Collet. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joycelyn Anna Fitzgerald Collet; children, Kathy Todd, Debra Collet Higgins and Connie Jean Browder; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bill Collet, Delores Tomes and Dorothy Langley. There are no formal services scheduled at this time. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
