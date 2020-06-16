Mr, Harold Leslie "Les" Collins, 76, of Troutman, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Troutman Funeral Home.

Service information

Jun 17
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
11:00AM
Living Waters Church
761 River Hwy
Mooresville, NC 28117
