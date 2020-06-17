Harold Leslie "Les" Collins, 76, of Perth Rd., in Troutman, passed away at his residence with his wife, Dot, by his side Monday, June 15, 2020. Leslie was born July 11, 1943, in Iredell County, the son of the late Harold H. and Vivian Rankin Collins. He was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Thomas. In life, Leslie was a graduate of Troutman High School, class of 1961. He loved driving and seeing the countryside, building houses and wooden items including cradles for the grandchildren when they were born. He also loved landscaping except he learned quickly for each pretty little flower, came a hole to dig. He was a member of Living Waters Church in Mooresville, and served as a greeter for more than 20 years before his illness. He loved his church family and loved to sing songs to praise the Lord. Leslie and his wife loved the mountains and they traveled to Gatlinburg, Tenn., every fall on their anniversary until the last few years when he started declining with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Dorothy "Dot" Norkett Collins; two sons, Scott (Tonya), Barry (Glennis); two daughters, Jill (John), Missy (Gene); nine grandchildren, Ashley, Cody, Kara, Nick, Riley, Zach, Megan, Brianna, Caden; three great-grandchildren, Owen, Lily, Brayleigh; brother, Michael Collins (Elaine) of State Road; and his sweet loving Japanese Chin, Maggie, who also passed away Saturday, June 15. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, at Living Waters Church with the Rev. Roy Young officiating. Burial will follow in the New Perth Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Living Waters Church or Community Home Care & Hospice. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

