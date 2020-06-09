Flake Junior Combs Sr., 74, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. Services will be scheduled for a future date. Mr. Combs will be laid to rest at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Combs family.

