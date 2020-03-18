September 11, 1923 - March 16, 2020 Forrest Combs Sr., 96, of Statesville, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Dad was born Tuesday, Sept. 11, 1923, in Iredell County. He retired from JC Steele & Sons after over 48 years of service. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II, in the South Pacific. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Flossie Millsaps Combs. He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Baker (Dennis/Dink); his son, Forrest Combs Jr. (Sherry); four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. There are no formal arrangements at this time. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Forrest Combs, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.