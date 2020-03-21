March 18, 1936 - March 18, 2020 Mrs. Ann Pleasant Caldwell Cowan, 84, of Troutman, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at New Life Missionary Baptist Church. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

