March 6, 2020 Mack Joseph Crabb, 92, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday, March 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory in Mooresville. Funeral services will be held at Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 10. Burial will follow at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory in Mooresville is serving the Crabb family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mack Crabb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

