William "Bill" Crane, 70, of Statesville, passed away peacefully at his home, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving family and friends. Bill was an Army veteran who served his country well. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Nicholson Funeral Home

