August 21, 1992 - March 20, 2020 Mr. Tyree Allenec Dalton, 27, of Statesville, passed away Monday, March 20, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m., at St. Joseph Baptist Church. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

Service information

Mar 28
Service
Saturday, March 28, 2020
2:00PM
St Joseph Baptist Church
413 Trinity Road
STATESVILLE, NC 28625
