August 21, 1992 - March 20, 2020 Mr. Tyree Allenec Dalton, 27, of Statesville, passed away Monday, March 20, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m., at St. Joseph Baptist Church. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary
Service information
2:00PM
413 Trinity Road
STATESVILLE, NC 28625
