March 25, 1949 - April 25, 2020 Mrs. Sheila Diane Henderson D'Auteuil, 71, of Lowgap, passed away at her home, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Sheila was born March 25, 1949, in Iredell County, to the late Ernest Harvey and Dorothy Duckworth Henderson. In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by her husband, Mark D'Auteuil. She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Welborn (Ricky) of Union Grove; and three grandchildren, John Welborn (Ashton), Joshua Welborn, and Jacob Welborn of Union Grove. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the D'Auteuil family.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheila D'Auteuil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.