On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Holly knew she had finished her course; she had crossed the finish line all the while keeping her amazing faith. To all of us who held her so dear, knew she was like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day. Holly's love was unconditional. She knew no boundaries when it came to loving others, she wore her love ones like that of a beautiful woven tapestry for all to admire. She knew early on in her life what it was like to be loved. She lived knowing that she was adored by her parents and brothers. She married the love of her life, Paul who helped her raise her most cherished possession her son, Carson. Holly was born April 8, 1971, and was a graduate of South Iredell high school. Upon graduation she became a mountaineer and graduated from Appalachian State University. After a few years with CVS pharmacy, she became a licensed aesthetician where she excelled in a 20-year career. Holly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Berta Davidson, and Luther and Bessie Lippard; numerous aunts and uncles; along with two special cousins, Vickie Morrow and Chris Davidson. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul Chapman; son, Carson Poole; stepdaughter, Kendra Chapman; parents, Frank and Sue Davidson; brothers, Michael Davidson (Beth) Griffin Davidson (Bettina) Niece Logan Hartness; two special cousins, Sandy Davidson and Penny Morgan (Jeff); many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and her furry companion, Izzy will miss her love. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers please send donations to First ARP Church, Statesville, N.C. Holly's warm thoughts to you all would be to spend time with your family's, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones and make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond. This would be her wishes for you all. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Holly was always a ray of sunshine. She was very professional in her job and also a caring friend. She will be dearly missed. May light perpetual shine upon her.
