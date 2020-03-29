March 3, 1930 - March 27, 2020 Glenn Francis Deal, 90, of Statesville, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. He was born in Iredell County, Monday, March 3, 1930, the son of the late Clarence Deal and Margaret Keever Deal. Glenn served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a life-long faithful member of Concord Presbyterian Church. He retired from Hunt Manufacturing after 35 years. He enjoyed playing golf, and loved NASCAR, but more than anything he loved and cherished his family. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his first wife, Hilda Nola Hoover Deal; two brothers, Luther and David Deal; and one sister, Ruby Money. Glenn is survived by, his wife of 18 years, Shirley Feimster Deal, of the home; daughter, Karen Deal Banizaman (Saeed); grandson, Eric Banizaman, all of Columbia, S.C.; two stepgrandsons, Billy and Brandon Feimster; one stepgranddaughter, Amber Snyder (AJ); two stepgreat-grandsons, Austin and Mason Snyder; stepdaughter-in-law, Cheryl Feimster, all of Union Grove; and two special friends, Rick Dellinger and Mike Trivette. A small graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dennis Shaw will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Concord Presbyterian Church. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
