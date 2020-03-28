December 23, 1929 - March 27, 2020 Our mom, Olean Deal, joined the love of her life, Coite, in Heaven, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born, Dec. 23, 1929, in Harmony, to Alfred D. and Carrie Bell Johnson Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coite O. Deal, brother, Herman D. Harris; and sister, Joyce H. Billings. Together they raised six children, Shelby (Rick) Bustle, Jane Kale, Michael C. (Paulette), Terri Jenkins, Mark T. (Lori) and Bobby A. (Shauna) Deal. She loved her grands of which there were 10 grandsons, Keegan Bustle, Jamie Kale, Christopher Jenkins and wife, Lyndsay, Daniel Jenkins and wife, Rachel, David Jenkins, Bradley, Wesley, Alex, Matthew and Dustin Deal. Also, outnumbered but holding their own, because she taught them to, were the granddaughters, Taylor (Zach) McIntosh and Amy Deal. Her great-grands she counted the days for were, Kennedy, Emerson and J.J. She is also survived by her brother, Albert L. Harris, of Harmony; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved her family and came up hard during the depression on a farm in Harmony helping her daddy doing a mans days work in the fields, since she was the oldest of four children until her two younger brothers were big enough to help out. Her love of the outdoors continued into her adulthood as she always loved gardening both vegetables and flowers. Her house wasn't always clean but her yard was awesome. While raising six children, and after marrying Daddy, she learned to love sports as all of them played and she was an avid Braves fan always watching from home and even attending games. She loved her church and she and Daddy made sure their family attended and were active there serving as a Sunday school teacher for some 37 years and in other capacities. She loved the Women of the Church and worked tirelessly in the circles receiving Love Gifts and other distinctions. After raising her children, she decided she needed something else to do so she began substitute work in the Iredell-Statesville school system and the kids there all loved her as she did them. There will be a private graveside service for her at New Sterling ARP Church, today (Saturday, March 28), with Dr. Earl Linderman officiating. She will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, it is the families request that memorials be made to New Sterling ARP Church Cemetery Fund, 580 New Sterling Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678; or New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4921 Harmony Hwy., Houstonville, NC 27020. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchfuneralhome.com
