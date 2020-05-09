Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 EXPECTED. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 38 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...ALEXANDER, IREDELL, DAVIE, GREATER CALDWELL, GREATER BURKE AND EASTERN MCDOWELL COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&