Ruth Ann Eller Dishman, 81, of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Statesville Autumn Care. Mrs. Dishman was born April 28, 1938, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Howard and Laura McClannon Eller. She attended Iredell County Schools and Oct. 31, 1953, was married to the late Robert "Bob" Lee Dishman. She attended Poplar Springs Church of God and was the co-owner of North Iredell Chair Co. She is survived by two sons, the Rev. Bobby Dishman and his wife, Patty, of Winston-Salem and Joseph "Joe" Dishman and his wife, Nikol, of Statesville; one daughter, Regina "Gina" Cobb and husband, Steven, of Statesville, eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Mike Dishman; two grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Private family graveside services will be held Friday, April 24, at Iredell Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
