Darrell Eugene Dobson Sr., of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born Dec. 6, 1963, to the late Larry and MinnieLee Dobson. He leaves behind his wife, Angela Clanton Dobson; two children, Cassandra(Jason) Lyons and Darrell "D.J." Dobson; three stepchildren, Amanda (Johnny) Miller, William and Matthew Gunter; 10 grandchildren; sister, Evelyn (Joe) Coleman; niece, Kellie (Chris) Roten; nephew, Chris (Danielle)Colman. Darrell was truly loved and will be missed. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, at 2 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church in Union Grove.

