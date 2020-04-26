Darrell Eugene Dobson Sr., of Statesville, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born Dec. 6, 1963, to Larry and MinnieLee Dobson. He is survived by his wife, Angela Dobson. Darrell was truly loved and will be missed. Services will be announced at a later date.

