Rebecca Jane Price Driskill, 85, of Statesville, passed away, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Maple Leaf Health Care. She was married to the late Verlon Eldridge Driskill. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 11, at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville. Troutman Funeral Home troutmanfuneralhome.com

