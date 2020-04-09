Rebecca Jane Price Driskill, 85, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Mrs. Driskill was born Nov. 17, 1934, in Mooresville, and was the daughter of the late John Franklin Price and Clara McLean Price. She married the late Verlon Eldridge Driskill. She is survived by two children, Deborah D. Bunton (Randy) of Statesville, and David Allen Driskill (Martha) of Statesville; two grandchildren, Stephanie Brickley (Benjamin) of Statesville, and Steven A. Bunton (Kayela) of Olin; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan McDaniel, Eli Brickley, Madilyn Bunton and Natiley Bunton. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Franklin Price Jr.; and one sister, Sarah Price Herndon. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 11, at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org and online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home

