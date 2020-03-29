November 21, 1960 - March 27, 2020 James Leroy Eades Jr., 59, of Hamptonville, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Mackie Sinclair Hawkins Funeral Home of Yadkinville is honored to serve the family.

To plant a tree in memory of James Eades, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.