March 15, 1973 - June 12, 2020 Michael Jonathan Eckard, 47, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born in Catawba County, March 15, 1973, he was the son of David Eckard and Betty Matherly Bentley. Michael was a graduate of West Iredell High School. He was a loving son and father; he will be deeply missed by his family. He is survived by his son, Peyton Jakob Eckard of Hudson; his daughter, Caramia Lane Eckard of Hudson; his mother, Betty Bentley and husband, Terry, of Hickory; his father, David Eckard and wife, Sherry, of Hickory; his sister, Marcella Grover of Conover; brother, Will Eckard and wife, Spencer, of Hickory; stepsister, Wendy Wagner and husband, Charlie, of Germany; mother of his children, Amy Eckard of Hudson; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. BOX 63, Hickory, NC 28603. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.