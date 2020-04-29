July 22, 1941 - April 27, 2020 Barbara Anne Simmons Elledge, 78, of Mocksville, formerly of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Elkin. She was born Tuesday, July 22, 1941, in Surry County. She was the daughter of the late Hilary Dallas Simmons and Mamie Draughn Simmons. She was a devoted Christian and member of Liberty Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and was a volunteer Girl Scout Leader for seven years. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by, her husband, Richard Rom Elledge; two brothers, William Henry and J.T. Simmons; two sisters, Linda Pauline Blevins and Kay Frances Hall; one great-nephew, Nathan Billings; and one niece, Alana Blevins Hedrick. Barbara is survived by one daughter, Angela Elledge Gillum; two brothers, Alfred Simmons (Velda), of Jonesville, and Wade Simmons (Ruby), of King; two grandchildren, Corbin Austin Elledge and Hunter Chase Elledge; one special niece, Linda Simmons Cockerham (Jay); and her son, Michael Simmons, who has taken care of her for the last three years; many nieces, nephews, and two special friends, Flossie Bustle and Ruth Gaither. The graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., today (Wednesday, April 29), at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, 2430 Wilkesboro Hwy., in Statesville. The Revs. Roger Holland and Mike Burchette will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. There will be no formal visitation. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.