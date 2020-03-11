Rachel Brooks Stikeleather Ellis, 98, of Statesville, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. She was born Feb. 16, 1922, in Iredell County, to the late James Blain Stikeleather and Metta Marie Morrison Stikeleather. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Leonard Ellis in 1985; a grandson, Steven Scott Wooten; four brothers, Holton, Archie, J.B. Jr., and David Stikeleather; and two sisters, Doris McNeely and Dorothy Murph. Rachel was a graduate of Sharon School, was retired from the restaurant business was a member of New Salem Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was an active member of the Presbyterian Church Women. She loved gardening flowers, growing vegetables and canning. She enjoyed seek a word puzzles. Rachel was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved cooking for her family and friends. Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Lynn Ellis (Dessie) of Stony Point; a daughter, Janet Ellis Wooten (Steve) of Statesville; one granddaughter, Pamela Williams; four great-grandchildren, Abigail Williams, Macy Williams, Amber Wooten, and Ashley Hargrave; sister, Faye Little; sister-in-law, Catherine Stikeleather; and many other loving family members. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Nicholson Funeral Home with the Rev. Curtis White officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Stony Point. The family will gather and receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Special thanks to the staff at Heritage Place and Hospice of Iredell County for the loving care given to our mother. Memorials may be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2349 Simonton Rd., Statesville NC 28625 or to New Salem Presbyterian Church, 4415 Old Mountain Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678. Online condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ellis family. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677
