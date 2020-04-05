Willy Ellison Jr. June 5, 1964 - April 2, 2020 William "Willy" Henry Ellison Jr., 55, of Statesville died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Davis Regional Medical Center, Statesville. Mr. Ellison was born June 5, 1964, in Fredrick, Md. Willy worked on a farm his whole life. He loved to bowl, play golf and spending time with his family and friends. Willy also enjoyed traveling to the beach. He was preceded in death by his father, William H. Ellison Sr.; and grandson, Jaxson Ward Beaver. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Ellison of Statesville; mother, Ann Ellison of Sophia; sisters, Elaine Ellison of Sophia, Sandy Pickett and husband, Parks, of Trinity; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Amy Lynn Hill. A private service will be held due to COVID-19 concerns. Pugh Funeral Home of Randleman www.pughfuneralhome.com

