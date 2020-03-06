Kimberly Ann Baynard Farris, 56, of Statesville died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Condolences by be sent to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

