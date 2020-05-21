Maxine Renegar Grover Faught of Oak Island, was born April 6, 1933, and passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Maxine was born in Iredell County to the late Travis and Lola Renegar. She was the youngest girl of seven siblings, and loved telling stories about growing up as a tomboy with her five brothers. She had many friends over years from working at the AG Headquarters at Ft. Bragg and working at the Military Ocean Terminal at Sunny Point. She loved to shop, laugh, walk on the beach, watch the ocean and drink her wine. Maxine had just become a great-grandmother to a handsome little man right before she passed. She loved her granddaughters and was very proud of them. She will be truly missed by many. There will be a celebration of life on the beach at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service of Southport.

