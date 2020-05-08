October 30, 1927 - May 6, 2020 Elaine Hunter Tharpe Feimster, 92, formerly of Hamptonville, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Brookdale Peachtree Memory Care. She was born in Iredell County, Oct. 30, 1927, to the late Bristol Gilmer Tharpe and Nina Hunter Tharpe. She was a graduate of Harmony High School and attended Mitchell Community College, Mars Hill, and Lenior-Rhyne. She was married 67 years to Augustas Dent Feimster, who preceded her in death in August of 2014. Mrs. Feimster taught Health & Physical Education for many years at West Yadkin School, Harmony High School, and North Iredell High School. After retirement, she was a substitute teacher for 15 years. While teaching, she also coached basketball, volleyball, and softball teams achieving many conference championships. She was a lifetime member of Holly Springs Baptist Church where she served as treasurer for 20 years, taught Sunday school, and played the piano and organ since she was 15 years old. She enjoyed basketball, shopping, and eating with family and friends at the Burger Barn. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dorcas Elaine Feimster StClair. Mrs. Feimster is survived by a son, Terry Dent Feimster, of Charleston, S.C.; three grandchildren, Pacer Shane StClair of Winston Salem, August and Casey Feimster of Charleston, S.C., brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Gretna Feimster; sister-in-law, Ruth Feimster Welshans; and several loving nieces. There will be a first visitation today (Friday, May 8), during the hours of 12 and 6 p.m., at Reavis Funeral Home to accommodate the limitations of the COVID-19 requirements. A second visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Holly Springs Baptist Church, Saturday, May 9, at 2 p.m., with the Dr. Rev. Cliff Gwaltney officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holly Springs Cemetery Fund c/o Dorothy Mayberry 105 Mayberry Rd., Harmony, NC 28634. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Peachtree Memory Care for the love and compassion they showed her. Also Hospice of Iredell County, Elaine Johnson and Sue Campbell for their love and care of Mrs. Feimster; a special friend, Irene York; a special sister-in-law, Gretna Feimster; nieces, Katrina Hewitt and Debbie Buxton; and all other family and friends for their love and support. Reavis Funeral Home www.reavisfhstatesville.com
