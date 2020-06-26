March 7, 1954 - June 23, 2020 Michael Kim Felts, 66, of Olin, passed away, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. Mr. Felts was born, March 7, 1954, in Wilkes County, to Eugene and Dare Souther Felts. Mr. Felts was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on Hwy. 115. He sang with the Gospel Voices for 52 years. He was preceded in death by his father. A private service was previously held. Mr. Felts is survived by his wife, Linda Billings Felts; daughter, Michelle Ellis and spouse, Chris, of Advance; son, Jonathan and spouse, Gretchen Ferrell-Felts, of Burnsville; grandchildren, Landyn, Sydney, and Jackson Ellis, and Opal Ferrell Felts; mother, Dare Souther Felts, of North Wilkesboro; sisters, Gail Alexander and spouse, Phil, of Roaring River, Kay Minton and spouse, Mike, of Millers Creek, and Crystal Brinegar and spouse, Chuck, of North Wilkesboro. The family requests no flowers, please. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, P.O. Box 40, Union Grove, NC 28689. Miller Funeral Service www.millerfuneralservice.com
Felts, Michael Kim
