Tashonda Jean Ferriell, 38 of Statesville, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Tashonda was born in Gaston County to Carson Ervin Malloy and Barbara Jean Aiken Malloy. She graduated in 2000, from Southwest Randolph High School in Asheboro, and retired from JC Penny after 14 years with the company. She enjoyed her hobbies such as crafting and DIY projects. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 12 years, Rex "A.J." Adrian Ferriell; sons, Christopher Tyler Ferriell, Adrian Jaunte Ferriell, and Christian Tayshon Ferriell; daughter, Adriana Shaunte Ferriell, all of Statesville; brother, Rodney Malloy of Arkansas; and sisters, Karen Malloy of Bunn, and Samatha Kline of Asheboro. There will be a visitation Friday, May 1, from 3 to 4 p.m., with a service to follow. Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.