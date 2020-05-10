Larry Wayne Ferriera, passed away, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born to Frances and Martha Deal Ferriera, Feb.7, 1948. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Moose Ferriera, Sept. 4, 1970. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; two sons, James Ramsey, Chris Ferriera (Brigitte); two daughters, Susan Turman (Glenn), Meloney Ferriera; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ann Myers (Harvey). He was preceded in death by both parents; two sisters, Fay Ward, Beverly Smith; and a daughter-in-law, Michelle Green Ramsey. No services are planned at this time.

