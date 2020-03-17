Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Fink Morrow, 79, of Statesville, passed Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mary worked as a dietary specialist at Davis Regional Medical Hospital. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.

