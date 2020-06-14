Betty Jean Barker Foster, 86, of Statesville, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Heritage Place. She was born in Iredell County Dec. 30, 1933, to the late Cecil Barker and Lela Billings Foster. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Frank W. Moore Jr. and Robert Moore; her first husband, Frank W. Moore Sr.; second husband, Billy Foster; brother, Don Barker; and sisters, Joyce Bell, and Hazel McLelland. Mrs. Barker loved to grow roses and loved her cat, Fuegal. Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Debbie Sloan (Danny); four grandchildren, Angela Sloan, Landon Moore, Garth Moore, Madison Moore; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Joe Barker. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 17, at 11 a.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens with Pastor James Lewis officiating. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

