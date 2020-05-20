June 22, 1923 - April 20, 2020 Mr. Billy F. Foster, 86, died Monday, April 20, 2020. He will be laid to rest Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m., at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.

