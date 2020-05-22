February 1, 1943 - May 20, 2020 John Ross Fox, 77, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Sherrills Ford Hospice House. John was born in Iredell County, Feb. 1, 1943, and was the son of the late Grafton M. Fox and Mary Mecimore Fox. He was a graduate of Statesville city schools and he attended Mitchell College. John was married to the former Elwanda Dixon and together they shared 57 years of marriage until his passing. John worked with Burlington Industries in research and development and he holds several patents for designs that he developed during his time with Burlington. He went on to retire from Mauldin Mills in Massachusetts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark Fox; and one sister, Barbara Loudermilt. In addition to his wife, Elwanda, John is survived by three sons, Eric Fox, Craig Fox (Kim) and James Fox (Tammy); along with seven grandchildren, Sara F. Gregory (Curtis), Erica F. Shaver (Chris), Shelby, Jonathan, Daniel, Heather, and Kaitlyn Fox. He is further survived by two great-grandchildren, McKenna and Weston Gregory; and two brothers, Billy Fox (Freda) and Gary Fox. A graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 23, at Oakwood Cemetery. Mr. Fox will lie in state today (Friday, May 22), from 12 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037; to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or to any hospice organization or charity of the donor's choice. The service will be live-streamed on Nicholson Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences can be made at nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
