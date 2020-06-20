Gary Leroy Freeze, 80, of Troutman, went to be with his Lord Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home. He was born July 13, 1939, in Iredell County, to the late Leroy and Olean Freeze of Troutman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Dean; a sister, Donna Chef; and a brother, Ronnie Freeze. Mr. Freeze was a graduate of Troutman High School and attended Mitchell College and served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He was married to the love of his life, Frankie Rice Freeze, and they celebrated over 60 years of marriage before his passing. He worked for 16 years at JCPenney Distribution Center, was retired from Southern Bell after 20 years of service and after his retirement, he operated his own business for 8 years, "Gary's Fix It Shop," in Troutman, before becoming disabled. Gary was a longtime member of Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and served in many offices of the church. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed NASCAR and watching the Atlanta Braves baseball. Gary was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his grandchildren he loved so very much. He will be greatly missed. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Frankie; one daughter, Renee Lanette Wyatt (Mitch); five grandsons, Austin, Peyton, Colton Smith, Jacob and Casey Wyatt; a sister, Alice Cadow. Also surviving are numerous relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 21, at Wesley Chapel U.M.C. with Pastor David Minor and Pastor Matt Emory officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites provided by the Iredell County Veterans Burial Detail. Active pallbearers will be Billy Smith, Doug Miller, Donald Ray Johnson, Eddie Johnson, Hunter Norman and Johnny Bowers. Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel U.M.C., P.O. Box 838, Troutman, NC 28166 and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home
