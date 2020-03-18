July 9, 1927 - March 2, 2020 J.D. Futch, 92, went to be with our Lord, Monday, March 2, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was born July 9, 1927, in Wilmington, N.C. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Beatty Futch. He is survived by wife, Edith Futch; seven children, 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. J. D. proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Was a former employee of M & J Finance, Iredell County Sheriff's Department and Iredell County Community Service programs. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Wilmington. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Masonic Lodge #27; or Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

