August 2, 1946 - March 5, 2020 Joseph Anthony Garcia Jr., 73, of Statesville, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. Born in New York, N.Y., Aug. 2, 1946, he was a son of the late Joseph A. Garcia Sr. and Mary Sicilia Garcia. He was retired as a foreman from the W.L. Clark Sign Company. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. James Lewis officiating. The family will greet friends at the cemetery, following the service. Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care Of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28625. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

