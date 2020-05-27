October 3, 1961 - May 23, 2020 Jessie James Gentry, 58, of Statesville, passed away to be with Our Lord Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, following an ATV accident. Born Oct. 3, 1961, in Statesville, he was a son of the late Jessie and Margaret Wallace Gentry. Jessie was a retired truck driver, now making deliveries for God. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, he loved helping his fellow man. Jessie had a heart of gold and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was an organ donor, potentially saving three lives by giving them life in return. Jessie is survived by his loving wife, Mechelle Maness Gentry; sons, Robert Younker, Justin Burton, Terry Connell and John Souther; grandchildren, Katie Wallace and Trey Souther; and many great friends. May he go drive for God now. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gentry family to assist with funeral and medical expenses. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com
