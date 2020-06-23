Kenneth Harvey Gilleland, 89, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mr. Gilleland was born Dec. 5, 1930, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Claude and Lillie Troutman Gilleland. He was a graduate of Celeste Henkel High School, and served in the U.S. Army. He was married to the late Martha Bost Gilleland. They were members of Seventh Day Adventist Church in Statesville, was retired from Uniglass Industries and also worked at the Statesville Auto Auction. He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Gilleland of Statesville and Sherry G. Daily (Richard) of Owens Cross Road, Ala.; two grandchildren, Amanda Demsky (Steve) of Tryon and Michael Daily (Heather) of Rome, Ga.; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Wyatt and Ava. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Charlotte Morrow, Rose Gryder, Geraldine Gilleland, Ruby Fischer and Betty Weston; and six brothers, Claude, Monroe, Kelton, Troy, Slate and Mott Gilleland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 25, in the Troutman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Cove officiating. Burial will follow in the Piney Grove Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Troutman Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Seventh Day Adventist Church Memorial Fund for Kenneth Gilleland and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home

Service information

Jun 25
Visitation
Thursday, June 25, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
Jun 25
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 25, 2020
11:00AM
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
