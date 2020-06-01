Herman Lacy Gillis, 87, of Statesville died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Hoke County, Jan. 17, 1933, to the late Percy Gillis and Ada Guin Gillis. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Clyde Gillis, Luther Gillis, Louise Hord, Clara Mae Gillis; and a grandson, Joseph Konen. Herman worked in the retail business for many years and retired as the Belk department store manager in Wadesboro. He also co-owned and operated Subway sandwich shops in Wadesboro and Albemarle with his son, after retirement. He also opened Lacy's Treasures, a gift shop in downtown Wadesboro. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Wadesboro and served on numerous church committees. He then moved to Laurinburg. During his 20 years in Laurinburg, he was a member of Laurinburg Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. He joined Forest Park Presbyterian Church in Statesville three years ago and was currently serving as an Elder. He especially enjoyed calling every church member at Forest Park on their birthday to show his appreciation for their life. Herman was passionate about his faith and service to the Lord. Herman lived his life in the service of others. He served on the Anson County School Board and served as mayor pro tem of the Wadesboro Town Council. He was a member of the Rotary and Lions Clubs, served on the American Red Cross Board of Directors, the American Heart Fundraising Committee and frequently assisted as a Boy Scout leader. Herman never met a stranger. Everyone was instantly comfortable in his presence. He valued a strong work ethic and was a role model for others. He enjoyed working in the yard and was a quietly competitive Phase 10 player. His smile, quit wit and hugs will be greatly missed by his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Elsie Moore Gillis; a son, Arthur Newkirk III (Lucretia) of Cary; two daughters, Tammy Konen (Jim) of Fayetteville and Jane Hinson (David) of the home; seven grandchildren, Merica Marengo, Shawn Konen (Christy), Will Konen (Leigh), Lacey McIntyre (Justin). Ashlyn Murray, Logan Newkirk, Luciana Newkirk; and five great-grandchildren, Dominick Marengo, Vyctoria Marengo, Mason Konen, Cale Konen and Ellison McIntyre. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, at 2 p.m., at Forest Park Presbyterian Church with Pastor Scott Jeffreys officiating. There will be no visitation to protect the health of others. The family would especially like to thank Tita Arciago, R.N. from Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, for her assistance in making him as comfortable as possible during his final day of life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 1026 Davie Ave., Statesville, NC 28677 or to the Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
