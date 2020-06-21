July 27, 1941 - June 18, 2020 Judith Stewart Goble, of Charlotte, was born July 27, 1941, in Iredell County and passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, James Ray Goble; and her parents, Conrad and Mabel Stewart. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Freeman (Bryan) of Asheboro and Brian Goble (Leigh) of Fuquay-Varina; grandchildren, Lauren and Derek Freeman and Austin and Anna Stewart Goble; and brother, James Stewart (Nancy) of Conover. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, at 12 p.m., at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service conducted by the Rev. Elise Kennedy. Interment will follow in Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Cemetery in Statesville, at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service www.forestlawnwest.com

