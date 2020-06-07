Mitchell Lynn Goodman, 66, of Troutman, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home following a lengthy illness fought with courage and dignity throughout. Mitchell was born Sept .29, 1953, in Iredell County and was the son of Audrey Teresa Craig Goodman and the late Ray Lynn Goodman of Troutman. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax County, Va., and returned to Iredell County in 1977 to farm the family land. Mitchell will be best remembered as a gifted storyteller, one who enjoyed sharing his love of music and history with great humor and remarkable detail to all who were fortunate enough to have known and loved him. He took great joy in sharing memories of his life experiences and places he had worked, earning the nickname "Scrappy" during his years with Machining Solutions, Inc., where he was an integral and beloved part of the company for over 25 years. He was happiest on his farm, playing music with friends and family and often remarked how lucky he was to have fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a farmer. In addition to his mother, Mitchell is survived by brother, Curtis Ray Goodman (Alicia) of Troutman; two daughters, Chasity Duty (Steven) of Granite Falls, Shalana Landreth (Jason) of Stony Point; devoted caregiver, Lora Howse of Stony Point; five grandchildren, Payton, Gavin, Kylie, Lilly, Addie; two nephews, Nicholas and Tyler Goodman; and a host of devoted friends he considered family. A private memorial service will be held at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Troutman at a date to be determined. In honor of Mitchell, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.