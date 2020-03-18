May 25, 1952 - March 11, 2020 Mrs. Beryline Zerita Lowery Gray, 67, of 603 Brevard St. in Statesville, was born in Iredell County, May 25, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Napoleon Theadore Lowery Sr. and Alberta Blackwelder Lowery. She peacefully went into God's care, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home, with her daughter and baby sister by her side. "Soul Lady" as she was called, went to Dunbar High School in Mooresville, and was a member of Bethel Congregational United Church of Christ since 1976, a past member of The Lady Spades and some call her "The Queen of Rankin Town." "Ganna," as she was called by her grandchildren, was a loving family woman who enjoyed playing cards, singing, cooking, gardening and dancing. Ganna was always the first one on the dance floor. Above all, she loved the Lord and she was ready when He called her home. On April 2, 1983, she married the love of her life, Mr. James Willard "Whimp" Gray, who preceded her in death, Nov. 5, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her Pomeranian dog, Pistol; one brother, Douglas Edward Lowery; and three sisters, Virginia Lowery Alexander, Gladys Lowery Smith and Roberta Lowery Portlock. Left to cherish the memory of her life are a daughter, Audrilla D. Lowery of Statesville; a son, William T. Lowery Sr. of Statesville; an adopted daughter, Shirlyn Sloan Heilig of Salisbury; six grandchildren, Bobby D. (Telia) "B.J." Holmes Jr., Lakedra Lowery (C.J.) Ramseur, William T. Lowery Jr., Tylisa Lowery, Tyquan Lowery, and Tykia Lowery, all of Statesville; eight great-grandchildren, DeAndre Lowery-Rice, Zemiah Lowery-Smith, Demari Ramseur, King-Asher L. Holmes, Makennley Mayberry, Tariq Lowery, Taija Lowery and Tazia Lowery, all of Statesville; two brothers, Napoleon Theadore (Phyllis) Lowery Jr. of Mooresville and Allan (Grace) Lowery of Kannapolis; three sisters, Dorothy Lowery Reid of Washington, D.C., her twin Meryline Lowery (Clyde) Wilson of Greensboro, and Sylvia D. Lowery of Statesville; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Gray, Rethlene Gray and Cynthia Gray, all of Statesville; a special niece, Shonda Lowery; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, other relatives and friends. A special thank you to the Hospice of Iredell County, Statesville Dialysis, including Dr. Sinasi Salman and Vontressa Wood, and the one she called sister, Wanda Haneline. Celebration of life services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Apostle Carl Daniel Lykes Sr. will officiate and the Rev. James Williams will eulogize. Burial will follow in the Belmont Cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence of her grandson, Bobby "B.J." (Telia) Holmes Jr. at 708 West Pine Cir. in Statesville. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary, Inc.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.