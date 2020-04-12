Mr. Gerald A. "Jake" Griebel, 89, of Statesville, passed away, Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. Jake was born Aug. 2, 1930, in Lucinda, Pa., and was the son of the late Albert and Olive Lutz Griebel. He attended schools in Lucinda, Pa., and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On Oct. 17, 1953, he married Maxine Reed Griebel, who survives. He was a retired Electrician. In addition to his wife, Jake is survived by three children, Gerry Griebel (Cindy) Vivian Griebel, Heidi Cotton (James); grandson, Patrick Irish (Sthefany); great-grandson, Jacob Irish; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Benedicta Schmader (Jim), Theresa Griebel, Christine Griebel, Bertha Adams; and three brothers, Robert Griebel (Gerri), Walter Griebel (Virginia) and Charles Griebel (Marie). Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

