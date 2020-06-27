Guy Sr., George Washington

George Washington Guy Sr., 93, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home. He was born in Avery County, the son of late James Guy and Rhona Mitchell Guy. George was a member of Gloryland Baptist Church and served as an usher, he was a man of deep faith and a love for the Lord. He proudly served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. George never met a stranger, and went out of his way to help others. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 66 years, Lula Rice Guy of the home; son, George Guy Jr. and wife, Donna; granddaughter, Adrienne Daniels; devoted niece (daughter), Sherry Foster and husband, Danny; and numerous other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mr. Guy Sr. will lie-in-state from 12 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 28, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. The family would like to thank Jack and Kathy Harris for their devoted care of the family and George during his illness. Please share condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
