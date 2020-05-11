January 14, 1940 - May 3, 2020 Mr. Robert "Bob" Lane Hancock passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday, May 3, 2020, in State Road, N.C. after his battle with cancer. Bob was born Jan. 14, 1940, to the late James Edward Hancock and Minnie Hester Elgin Hancock. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jingee Hancock. Bob was a retiree of Vaughn Furniture Company in Galax, Va. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Hancock; two daughters, Barbee Ervin and Tracee (Tommy) Stikeleather of Statesville; son, Jody (Cara) Hancock of Hickory; two stepdaughters, Tina Shandell Stinson and Sonya Coulter; brother, Elmer (Robbie) Hancock of Oklahoma; sister, Betty Poteat of Virginia and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private services will be held as a later date.
