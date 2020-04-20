April 18, 2020 Phyllis Kay Johnson Harp, 76, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Born in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Johnson and Annie Stine Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Harold Johnson; and one sister, Hilda Motsinger. Phyllis was strong in her faith, being an avid reader of the Bible and was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church. She retired from Belk after 37 years of service as an auditor, working in the office in Statesville. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Harold L. Harp; daughters, Kellie Roper (Richie) and Michele Freeze (Jeff), all of Statesville; and grandchildren, Jamie Freeze, J.W. Galliher and Jessica Vanhoy (John). She is further survived by her brothers and sisters, Bill Johnson (Jeanette), Wayne Johnson, Larry Johnson (Peggy), Linda Johnson Smith and Brenda Jones (Rick); and several nieces and nephews. Phyllis will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Darren Johnson officiating. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
