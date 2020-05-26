January 8, 1943 - May 18, 2020 Mr. Jay Steve Harrington, 77, of Statesville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 29, at Shady Grove Community Cemetery in Alexander County, with Brother Steven Hamm officiating. Mr. Harrington was born Jan. 8, 1943, in Alexander County, to Jay Dollie and Dorthy Dean Gilreath Harrington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his life partner, Hazel Anderson. He is survived by one daughter, Lue Ann Harrington Cook and husband, Robert, of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Marshall Cook and wife, Lorrin, of Stafford, Va., Madison Cook of Durham, Mitchell Cook of Taylorsville, Kayla Anderson and husband, Joe, of Statesville; four great-grandchildren, Lexie Cook, Lily Cook, Cristina Anderson and Amelia Benedict; four sisters, Phyllis Davidson and husband, Witson, of Stony Point, Judy Foster and husband, Clarence, of Salisbury, Patricia Wike and husband, Everette, of Taylorsville and Barbara Jolly of Taylorsville; and one brother; Dennis Harrington and wife, Judy, of Lebanon, Tenn. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of North Wilkesboro www.reinssturdivant.com
Service information
11:00AM
169 Shady Grove Cemetery Road
Hiddenite, NC 28636
