Mrs. Bessie Lee Singleton Harris, 95, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born in Lancaster County, S.C. and was the daughter of the late Tillman and Rosie Stover Singleton, and was married to Rufus Harris, who preceded her in death; along with daughter-in-law, Sharon Dalton Harris. She leaves to cherish the memory of her life, her son, Michael Harris, of the home, and a host, nephews, nieces, cousins, of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be conducted, Wednesday, May 13, at 2 p.m., at the Iredell Memorial Park. Mrs. Harris will be viewed at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary, Tuesday, May 12, from 3 to 7 pm. Clyburn and Bigham Mortuary

